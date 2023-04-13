Bruce Hinrichs

Bruce William Hinrichs, 64, of Clara City, died Monday, April 10th at his home following a courageous 5 year battle with cancer. His celebration of life will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, April 17th at Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City. Visitation will be from 3-5:00 pm, Sunday at the church and continue one hour prior to the celebration of life. Private interment will be at Bethany Reformed Cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Clara City, www.hafh.org

Bruce William Hinrichs was born May 20, 1958, to Wilbert and Marion (Caspers) Hinrichs in Willmar. He was baptized and later confirmed at Bethany Reformed Church. Bruce grew up on the family farm near Gluek and attended elementary school in Maynard. He graduated from Maynard High School in 1976. While in high school, Bruce excelled in track and basketball. He was also passionate about 4-H. Bruce continued his education at Willmar Community College where he ran track, and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science at the University of Minnesota. On November 6, 1982, Bruce was united in marriage to Susan Bonnema at Bethany Reformed Church. To this union four boys were born: Isaac, Tyler, Austin and Seth. Bruce farmed with his father north of Clara City for 20 years and sowed seeds of produce while also cultivating the growth of his sons. He loved the farm and experienced God and His deep love for us in the rhythms of nature. Shortly after farming he worked for Lee Hagemeyer Construction. The family then moved into Clara City where Bruce worked for Dooley’s Petroleum. He spent the last 11 years at Farmers Co-op Oil as a truck driver and enjoyed many friendships throughout his time there.

Bruce was very involved with the church as a Sunday school teacher, Elder, and Deacon. He served with youth groups and on mission trips. He was also the Clerk of Crate Township for 36 years. Bruce found joy in biking, kayaking, running, and gardening - especially growing pumpkins! Bruce and Susan enjoyed traveling all over the US, as well as to Germany, to spend time with family. Bruce sowed a legacy of faith and growth in his family and will be remembered for his special hobbies such as making caramel rolls and jelly for his family any chance he could. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa/opa. Bruce’s endurance, dedication, and authenticity produced fruit that will live on in his children and grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Susan; sons: Isaac (Sarah) of Eden Prairie, Tyler (Kayla) of Sioux Falls, Austin (Kate) of Minneapolis, and Seth (Andrea) of Hamburg, Germany; grandchildren: Asher, Harper, Luca, Everett, Ella, Hattie, Collins, Maven and Reese; and siblings: Joyce Hinrichs of Clara City and Bonnie (Dave) Poppen of Orange City, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.