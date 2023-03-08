Calvin Holm, age 90, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 26, in Peoria, Arizona, from malignant brain tumors. A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Bible Church on Monday, March 13, at 2:30 pm.

Cal was born on January 5, 1933 in Atwater, Minnesota to Arthur and Agnes Holm. He graduated from Atwater High School and continued his education at Gustavus and University of Minnesota with a degree in Lumber Merchandising.

Cal partnered with his brother at the Holm Brothers Hardware Stores. He worked in Real Estate with both the building and selling of homes. He continued in real estate after moving to Arizona in 1986.

He was very involved with Youth for Christ in Minnesota, Spiritual Maintenance Center at Luke Air Force Base, Food for Kidz, and witnessing and sharing his faith. Cal’s life priorities were God, family, and using his God given talents in helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle of 66 years; children Laura (Jeff) Quisberg, Joe Holm (Joanna K. Lynn), Jeremy (Judy) Holm, Sam (Debbie) Holm, Jenny (Jerry) Hepp: 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter.