Calvin Marcus, age 87, of rural Prinsburg, passed away Saturday morning, July 29, at his residence under CentraCare Rice Hospice.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, at the Raymond Christian Reformed Church. Interment will be at Holland Township Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. www.petersonbrothers.com

Calvin Marcus was born in the family home on January 21, 1936, the son of Garriet and Anna (Hoffman) Marcus. He grew up in Holland Township and attended country school in district 101 and then attended Christian school. Calvin was able to complete the ninth grade, but then was needed to work on the farm. At 18 years of age, he joined the army for two years and completed his GED during his time there. On June 28, 1957, Calvin was married to Sarah Diane Nibbelink from Orange City, Iowa. Six children were born to this union, Barbara, Suzanne, Russell, Patricia, Allen, and Wesley. In 1957 he began farming on the family farm and farmed for 43 years. He was a member of Raymond Christian Reformed Church and served on the church board. He was also active playing bass guitar for the praise team. In 1974 he and Sarah organized the Marcus Family Singers and sang in churches for seven years. The family made two record albums. After Sarah went home to her Savior in 2002, Calvin married Mavis Halvorson of Gully, Minnesota on September 2, 2006. He was a carpenter, moved grain bins and sold grain drying equipment. He loved to fish and go camping in his spare time. Calvin also loved being with the family taking trips out west when the family was young.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Mavis; six children, Barbara (and Chris) Pfaff of Danville, Pennsylvania; Suzanne (and Loren) Julin of Shevlin; Russell (and Kim) Marcus of Norway, Iowa; Patricia (and Scott) Wagar of Willmar; Allen (and Joan) Marcus of Prinsburg; and Wesley (and Mindy) Marcus of St. Peter; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving Calvin are three siblings, Josie Swart, Gerald Marcus, and Eleanor Veurink.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah, his parents, and five siblings