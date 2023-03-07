Carl Wosje

Pastor Carl Rudolph Wosje, 85, of Clara City, died and entered his heavenly home Thursday, March 2nd at Clara City Senior Living. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 18th at Faith Lutheran Church in Clara City. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will be at 3:00 pm, Saturday March 18th at Oslo Cemetery in Volga, SD. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Clara City, www.hafh.org

Carl Rudolph Wosje was born July 3, 1937, in Volga, South Dakota the son of Clarence and Ada (Hoff) Wosje. Carl was baptized on July 25, 1937, at Olso Lutheran Church and on October 28, 1951, he confirmed his faith. He attended Oslo District 94 country school and graduated from Volga High School with the Class of 1955. Carl furthered his education at South Dakota State College in Brookings, graduating in 1959. Following graduation, Carl entered Concordia Theological Seminary and graduated in 1963.

On August 9, 1964, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Berg at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison, WI. This union was blessed with three children: Elisabeth, Deborah and David. Pastor Carl’s career as a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Synod began. His ministry took them to: Minneapolis, MN, Rochester, NY, Oklee, MN, Thief River Falls, MN, Scarville, IA, Port Orchard, WA, Chicago, IL, Fort Mohave, AZ, Clara City, MN, and Bishop, CA. After 47 years in the ministry, they retired in 2010 to Phoenix, AZ and later to Raymond, MN. Carolyn preceded him in death on October 13, 2017. Most recently, Carl has resided in Clara City, MN.

In his younger years, Carl enjoyed baseball, football and basketball. While living in Thief River Falls, Carl started a Christian school called Kings Way Christian Academy which is still operating today.

Surviving are his children: Elisabeth (Roy) Stiff of Willmar, Deborah (Theodore) Bodjanac of Fredericksburg, TX, David (Jodi) Wosje of Federal Way, WA; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also surviving are his siblings: Duane (Carol) Wosje of Medina, MN, David (Linda) Wosje of Mitchell, SD, Rhoda (Howard) Siewert of Woodbury, Walter (Yvonne) Wosje of Brookings, SD; and several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Carolyn, Carl was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Blanche (Curt) Peters, and Sylvia Muilenburg along with her husband Gene Muilenburg.