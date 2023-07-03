Carol B. Foshaug

Carol Beth Foshaug, age 66, of Willmar, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 1, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar following a courageous fight against cancer.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 8, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 7, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. www.petersonbrothers.com

Carol Beth Foshaug was born on May 9, 1957, in Granite Falls, Minnesota, the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Damhof) Swyter. She grew up on a farm between Renville and Prinsburg and graduated from CMCS High School in 1975. Carol was married to Bradley Foshaug for over 20 years. They made their home in Willmar and were blessed with two children, Nicholas and Trisha. Besides being a homemaker, Carol had a variety of supporting jobs at an optic center, Willmar Public Schools, accounting office, and was a banquet manager at the Willmar Conference Center for many years. Her longest career has been as an Office Support for Kandiyohi County Family Services for the past 15+ years. Carol loved her family and friends more than anything. She never missed a birthday, event, or game. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading, sports and being outdoors walking or at the lake. She volunteered many years with Pheasants Forever and at Prairie Pothole Days with the Minnesota Waterfowl Association. Carol has been a member of Living Hope Church for many years.

She is survived by her two children, Nicholas Foshaug of New London and Trisha (and Tyler) Horning of Brooklyn Park; five grandchildren, Kaden, Autumn and Carter Foshaug and Tate and Teague Horning; two brothers, Marvin (and Mary) Swyter of Perham and Robert (and Joan) Swyter of Renville and one sister, Julie (and Ken) Santjer of Sulphur Springs, TX., besides other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.