Carol “Caidy” A. Menk, 80, Paynesville

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Carol “Caidy” A. Menk, age 80 of Paynesville who passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Paynesville Care Center. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Caidy was born on June 29, 1943 in Morton, Minnesota to Robert and Alice (Hassinger) Curruth. She married Ronald Menk on June 27, 1964 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin. Caidy worked various jobs throughout her life, most recently at the Koronis Manor. She always was working closely with her husband Ron. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Paynesville. She enjoyed painting, scrapbooking, crocheting, and camping. Caidy especially loved the time spent with her family. Caidy is survived by her husband, Ron; son, Brian (Wendy) of Paynesville; grandchildren, Alanna and Benjamin; sister, Nancy Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Joe, Dick, Jim, Larry, Corky and Sally. A Special Thank You to the staff of the Paynesville Care Center for all the care given to Caidy.