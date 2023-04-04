Carolyn Doris Davis

Carolyn D. Davis, age 85, of Willmar, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, March 30, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Carolyn's life are preferred to the American Heart Association.

Carolyn Doris (Pomerenke) Davis was born on September 1, 1937, in Jackson County, Minnesota, the daughter of Edward & Helma (Kasch) Pomerenke. She grew up on a farm near Okabena and graduated from Okabena High School in 1955. She then moved to Minneapolis where she worked at the airport at the ticket counter for a short period. After her father had a stroke she returned home, assisting and teaching him how to talk, walk, read and write again. She moved to Worthington where she met Edward Davis. They were married in August of 1958. They later moved to Brookings, South Dakota, where Ed attended SDSU while Carolyn worked at the bowling alley and did day care. In 1962, they moved to Willmar and together founded Ed Davis Business Machines.

Carolyn worked part-time at the office and sold Avon products for many years. She taught Sunday school & Tuesday school at Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was a cub scout leader for Todd & group. She volunteered at the ticket sales booth at the Willmar Races and was their bookkeeper for many years. She enjoyed the Wednesday night birthday club dinners at the American Legion each month with her friends and Red Hat Ladies nights. She was a taxi driver for their 4 kids and was busy going to all of their events and was The Loudest Fan!! She did lots of babysitting for her 7 grandkids, which she very much enjoyed!! She was a big Vikings fan, but her favorite player was Patrick Mahomes!! She will best be remembered for her gracious heart.

She is survived by her four children, Todd (and Julie) Davis, Kirk Davis, Cari (and Jim) Kardell and Scott Davis; seven grandchildren: Nick (and Rachelle) Davis, Chase Davis (and fiancé, Eden Gramm), Spencer (and Chelsea) Davis, Paige Davis (and fiancé, Adam Awes), Kody Kardell, Megan Davis (and special friend, Steve Peppin) and Shelby (and Andres) Heiling; and five great grandchildren, Maddie Davis, Ellie Stadher, Quinten Peppin, Millie Davis and Rawlin Davis. Also surviving is one sister, Judi (and Doug) Harring and two sisters-in-law, Linda (and Daryl) Von Holt and Sharon Davis, besides other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed in 2008; two brothers, Roland and Ronald Pomerenke; and two brothers-in-law, Dick and Larry Davis.