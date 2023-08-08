Carolyn Kubesh

Carolyn Francis Kubesh, of Brainerd, MN passed away on August 6, 2023, at the age of 67 years, 4 months, and 5 days. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 12, 2023, at 12:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the service at the Chapel.

Carolyn “Shorty” Francis Kubesh was born on April 1, 1956, in Redwood Falls, MN, the daughter of Roland and Francis Violet (Mertens) Serbus. She attended Morton school, graduating as an Honor student. She worked various jobs in the medical field and in-home foster care.

She was united in marriage to Doug Kubesh on June 3, 1983. Their family started off on the farm outside of Olivia. In 1984, the family moved to Brainerd, MN. She always did a lot of canning, she loved to cook, bake, and she enjoyed deer hunting season to have family and friends come to the farm so she could cook and bake for everyone. She loved making her bean soup for all to enjoy. She loved taking care of everyone coming to the farm, whether they were family or friends. She enjoyed playing cards and games. She especially loved making Christmas cookies and holiday treats.

Her faith was strong. She was grateful for having shared her life with her husband, Doug, their three sons Jason (Becky), Jeremy (Shannon), and Joel (Katria) all of Brainerd, her 8 grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters, siblings Tom (Linda) Serbus of Waconia, MN, Dennis (Barb) Serbus of Eagle Bend, MN, Deb Herdina (special friend Wes) of Mendota Heights, MN, Curt (Kristi Serbus of Zimmerman, MN, Lisa (John) Grant of Burnsville, MN, and Penny (Jeff) Krueger of Brainerd, MN.

Welcoming Carolyn home in heaven are her parents Roland and Francis Violet, her brother Dale, Grandparents Ted and Mayme Serbus, and Grandmother Cleo Mertens.

Blessed be her memory.

In Lieu of Flowers and Memorials, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation in memory of Carolyn.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.