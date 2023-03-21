Cedric Sagedal, age 80, of Willmar, passed away on March 18, 2023 at Bethesda Grand in Willmar.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday March 23, at Living Hope chapel in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Cedric Michael Sagedal was born October 24, 1942 to Clifford and Mrytle Sagedal at his home in Sunburg, Minnesota. Cedric went to Kerkhoven High School with the Class of 1962. After school, he worked for a farmer for many years.

Cedric met Sarah Potter in 1995 and they were joined in marriage on June 13, 1998 at Evangelical Church in Willmar. Cedric and Sarah lived in Willmar for 15 years. Together, they enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri, San Antonio, Texas and Maryland. Cedric’s health began to decline and at that time, he moved into a group home for increased care. Most recently, he has resided at Bethesda Nursing home where he was blessed daily with visits from his wife, Sarah. Cedric went to his eternal home on March 18, 2023.

Cedric is survived by his wife Sarah; Brother Gary Sagedal from Maryland. Brother-in-law, Doug Downey from Willmar and many friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Kathy Sagedal.