Chad A. Dresser

Chad Dresser, 48, of Willmar, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 23, 2023, while working in Arkansas.

His funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar and will be streamed on the church’s YouTube page. Interment will be in Coleharbor, North Dakota. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Chad Allen Dresser was born November 16, 1974, in Willmar, Minnesota, the son of Russ Dresser and Susan Beecroft. He grew up in the Willmar and New London-Spicer communities and spent two years in Germany, where his stepfather was stationed in the military. He graduated from New London-Spicer High School in 1993. He drove truck for 25 years, most recently for Truck Transport. He loved the open road and drove in every one of the lower 48 states.

On October 9, 2010, he married Nicole “Niki” Bratz and they made their home in Willmar. Chad loved spending time with his friends and family and adored their grandkids. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others; his sweet tooth, especially gummy bears, carrot cake, and Red Vines; and his sense of humor. He always had a smart comment or a joke for anyone at any time.

Chad is survived by his wife: Niki Dresser; children: McKayla, Abby and Lane; grandchildren: Micah, Willow, and Othaniel; his father: Russ Dresser (and Kelly Donahue); and mother-in-law: Donna Bratz. Also surviving are his siblings: Michelle Andreen, Jessie (Reggie) Lothert, Jamie Dresser (Becky Houck), Shane (Laura) Michaud, Evyn (Anna) Hubbard, Sarah Gagen, Carrie Bloss (Paul Nichols), Emily Donahue, Trisha (Gabe) Erickson-Negen, Sarah Erickson, and Chris Erickson; sister-in-law: Lisa Bratz; nephew: Cameron Bratz; stepfather: Kermit Erickson; stepmothers: Beth Taylor, Connie Dresser, and Brenda (Jim) Schroeder-Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father-in-law: Denny Bratz, and niece: Ryleigh Andreen.