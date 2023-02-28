Nov. 16, 1974 - Feb. 23, 2023

OSCEOLA, Ark. - Chad Dresser, 48, Willmar, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 23, in Osceola.

Visitation will 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 6, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube page. Interment will be in Coleharbor, N.D. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements by Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.