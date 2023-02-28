99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Chad Dresser

Published February 28, 2023 03:06 PM

Nov. 16, 1974 - Feb. 23, 2023

OSCEOLA, Ark. - Chad Dresser, 48, Willmar, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 23, in Osceola.

Visitation will 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 6, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube page. Interment will be in Coleharbor, N.D. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

