Charles (Charlie) Richard Constans

February 6, 1951-February 4, 2023

Charlie lost his battle with cancer on February 4, 2023 at his home in Winona, MN.

Charlie was born on February 6, 1951 in Willmar, MN to Dick and Rose Constans. He attended Willmar Schools, graduating in 1969.

Charlie is survived by his wife Deanna, daughters Jeana Constans (and special friend Guy), Megan (Andrew) Frey, son, Tyler Constans, 3 sisters, Kathy (Gary) Anderson, Mary Peterson and Jane (Tom) Dietman, 1 brother David (Vicki), and several nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and 1 brother-in-law.

Services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday February 11, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home in Rochester.