Charles T. Johnson, age 77, of Willmar, passed away Friday, March 10, at the V.A. Hospital in St. Cloud.

Private services were held at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. Interment with military honors will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Charles Thomas Johnson was born on August 29, 1945, in Willmar, Minnesota, the son of Wenzel and Lou Ann (Bohanon) Johnson. He grew up in Willmar, was baptized and confirmed at the Willmar United Methodist Church and graduated from Willmar High School in 1964. From 1965-1971, Charles served in the U.S. Navy during Viet Nam. After his military service, Charles was employed at Control Data Corporation in Minneapolis for over 20 years. In 1992, he retired early due to health reasons. On July 23, 1994, Charles was united in marriage to Joan Marie Phillips. They made their home in Willmar and enjoyed spending the summers at the family cabin on Green Lake in Spicer. Charles enjoyed fishing, watching football and basketball games and listening to the 50’s & 60’s “do-op” music. He was a life member of the Willmar United Methodist Church, and member of the Willmar American Legion Post and V.F.W. Post.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joan of Willmar; one son, Thomas; and two sisters, Mary (and John) Ramseth of Minneapolis and Susie Borchart of Waconia, besides other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.