Cheryl Rae Schroeder Grussing was born on December 20, 1944, in Willmar, MN, and passed away in Plymouth, MN, on April 28, 2023, at age 78.

She was kind, patient, generous, and her children, grandchildren, and extended family cherished her love and support. She always remembered birthdays, called family often, and especially loved to cook and bake for others. She loved to write poetry and found joy in the pieces that were published. She loved to grow flowers and had a knack for rescuing plants that others couldn’t keep healthy. Chery believed with her whole heart in the importance of trying to do good in life. To leave life better than she found it. She was a lifelong staunch Democrat who fought for affordable health care, gun control, access to birth control, a woman’s right to choose, and equal rights. She managed a Facebook group with thousands of members supporting the Democratic Party. She was honored to be invited to a Presidential Inauguration.

Cheryl and Gary Grussing married in 1960 and had four children: Terri Thiher (Mark), Brian and Bernice Grussing, Scott and Jean Grussing, and Eric and Christina Grussing. The family had their first long-term home when she managed the Wye-View Court Motel in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. After Eden Prairie the family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cheryl and Gary divorced in 1979. She returned to the Twin Cities and lived in Spring Lake Park, Brooklyn Park, Ham Lake, Roseville, New Brighton, Fridley and Plymouth. To be present for her family, she also briefly lived in Washington, California, Texas and Georgia.

She is survived by her fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Grandchildren include: Richard Thiher and Caitlyn Thiher, Thomas Thiher and Joelle Robinson, Nathan Gamer and Sarah Boenisch, Sean Grussing, Krysina Grussing and Steven Notch, Kevin Grussing, Rachyl Grussing, Kyle Grussing, Timothy Grussing, Benjamin Hendrix, Hannah Thiher, Jackson Philips, Caitlyn Behrens, Hunter Behrens and Devynn Meiners. Great-grandchildren include: Rhyder Grussing, Daymian Grussing, Lily Seligman, Lorelei Schmidt, Samson Stamey, Tyra Thiher, and Oliver Behrens.

Siblings that survive her: Karen and David Stutleberg, Barb and Dan Baker, Kim and Mark Friedland, and Judy and John Wirtz and brothers-in-laws Jim Kivisto and Jim Soderman.

Preceding her in death are parents Casper Schroeder, Fraynia (Armstrong) (Schroeder) Hardy, and Willard Hardy. She is also preceded by siblings: Deborah Kivisto, Ruth (Johnson) (Schmidt) Soderman, Merle Schroeder, Robert Schroeder, and Ronald Schroeder. Children and grandchildren preceding her are Lani Grussing, Mark Thiher and Jacob Thiher.

Celebratory Visitation is Friday, June 16, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Informal group sharing 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Celebration of Life is Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Visitation at 10:00 AM. Celebrations at Kozlak-Radulovich Maple Grove Chapel, 13745 Reimer Drive, Maple Grove, MN 55311.

Floral arrangements should be sent to the funeral home. Donations honoring her interests would be to the American Breast Cancer Society or United States or Minnesota Democratic Committee.

Arrangements with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-416-0016.