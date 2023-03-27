Nov. 4, 1928 - March 23, 2023

BUFFALO LAKE, Minn. - Christine “Chris” Johnson, 94, rural Hector, Minn., died Thursday, March 23, in Buffalo Lake Heathcare Center.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. The gathering will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, March 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector. Interment will be at a later date in Hector City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel.