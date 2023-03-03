Clarence Kluver

Clarence Carl Kluver, age 86, of Sacred Heart, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Granite Falls Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Renville. The Rev. Joseph Steinbeisser will celebrate the Mass. Burial with Military Honors will be in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to the services all at the church in Renville. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.

Clarence and Helen their home in Sacred Heart and Clarence spent the last 33 years of his career working for Duininck Brother’s Construction, retiring at the age of 70.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Helen; his sons and daughters: Jerry of New London, Ron (and Wendy) Kluver of Danube, Tom (and Jackie) Kluver of Darwin, Becky (and Tim) Opdahl of Granite Falls, Doug (and Maggie) Kluver of Montevideo, Deb (and Brad) Burgeson of Granite Falls, and Mike (and Shannon) Kluver of Hazel Run; 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; his sister, Grace Stoll of Howard Lake, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his foster parents, and his brothers George and Henry.