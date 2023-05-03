Clarice E. Larson, 91, of Willmar, died Monday, April 24th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her memorial service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, May 11th at First Covenant Church in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Colfax Cemetery, rural New London. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Clarice was born September 20, 1931, in Roseland, Minnesota the daughter of John and Anna (Knoll) Theget. She grew up in Roseland and Willmar, graduating from Willmar High School in 1950. Following high school she began working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator.

On April 3, 1976, she was united in marriage to Lewis “Lewie” Larson at First Covenant Church in Willmar. Following their marriage, they lived in New London and later moved to Willmar. Clarice continued to work as an operator, retiring in 1982 after 31 years.

Clarice enjoyed camping, walking, traveling with Lewie and singing. She was a faithful member of First Covenant Church.

Surviving are her in-laws, Bill Oakleaf of Willmar, Orville (Phyllis) Larson of Onalaska, WI, Elaine Hanson of New London, Dennis (Cheryle) Larson of Prescott, AZ, Dean (Sandi) Larson of Willmar and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lewie, in 2014, and siblings: Winifred (Ed) Quam, Alice (Alfred) Woltjer, Esther (Walter) Davis, Margaret Oakleaf, Elizabeth Theget, Clifford (Delores) Theget, and Arthur (Barb) Theget.