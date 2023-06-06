Connie Larson, 73, of Willmar, died Friday, June 2nd at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Friday, June 9th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Connie Larson was born July 29, 1949, to Edward and Alice (Brinker) Brace in Redwood Falls. She grew up in Olivia where she graduated from Olivia High School. Connie married Richard Brouwer in Prinsburg. To this union three children were born: Christopher, April and Erik. They lived in Willmar, Pennock, and Kandiyohi. Richard later passed away. Connie worked at Northwestern Bell as a Phone Operator. She enjoyed playing the piano, gardening flowers and spending time with her family in person or on the phone. Connie was a member of Rufuge Church in Willmar and enjoyed going there with her son, Erik. Connie later married Bruce Larson and they made their home in Mesa, Arizona.

Connie is survived by her husband, Bruce Larson; children: April Marie Kane of Boca Raton, FL and Erik Brouwer of Willmar; two grandchildren: Aryian and Rommel; siblings: Loretta Young Love, Marilyn Keating, Howard (Paula) Brace, Rosalie Pequenio, David Brace, Carol King, Melanie Vigil, Timothy (Debbie) Brace and Kellie Brace.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard; parents and her son, Christopher Brouwer.