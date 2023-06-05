Cora Myhre

Cora Della Myhre, 98, of Kerkhoven, died Saturday, June 3rd at CentraCare - Willmar Care Center. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, June 9th at First Reformed Church in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will be at Clover Leaf Cemetery in Willmar. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Cora Della Myhre was born September 12, 1924, to Sigvald and Christine (Medalen) Hoff in Dunn County, North Dakota. She attended country school until the 8th grade. On October 30, 1943, Cora was united in marriage to Floyd Myhre in Brooten. The couple lived and farmed in rural Kerkhoven. Cora enjoyed living on the farm and working daily with her husband. She also enjoyed raising their two daughters, Jane and Joyce, on the farm. Cora and Floyd were members of First Reformed Church. Cora enjoyed spending time with her family and also enjoyed going to Hardee’s with Floyd. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma!

Cora is survived by her daughter, Joyce (and Phil) Laughlin of Pennock; three grandchildren: Brian (and LuAnn) Bedel of St. Joseph, Chad (and Julie) Laughlin of Pennock and Jason (and Vicki) Bedel of Raymond; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Ronald Hoff of Brooten, Marilyn Zilmer of Babbitt and Glenda Paulson of Brooten.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, in 2012; parents, and daughter, Jane Bedel in 2017; and sisters: Gilma Olson, Audrey Sondrol; and brothers: Clifford, Stanley Willard, Kenneth and Oral.