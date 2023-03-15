Cory D. de Cathelineau

Cory Dale de Cathelineau, age 46, of Willmar, passed away unexpectedly on February 1, at his residence.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Petrson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonborthers.com

Cory was born on January 29, 1977. His parents were Herve and Mary Ellen de Cathelineau (Klevos). He attended Willmar Public Schools where he later received his GED in 1995 and also later attended Ridgewater College. He enjoyed fishing, riding bike, playing pool, playing cards and watching football. He also enjoyed hanging out with friends and family as much as he could in his free time.

Cory enjoyed his most recent job working at Taco Johns as a shift supervisor. He also enjoyed working as a correctional officer at the Appleton Prison.

Cory is survived by his mother: Mary Ellen de Cathelineau (Klevos) of Willmar; his daughter: Kelsey Compeau of Willmar; his granddaughter: Nova Ascheman of Willmar. Also surviving are his half-sisters, Dawn Highstreet, Lynn Amore and Lisa Gross; his aunts and uncles: Douglass (Dee) Klevos of West Concord, MN; Dr. William Klevos of New Brighton, MN; Louis (Joan) de Cathelineau of North Carolina; Margaret Thompson of Spicer; Blanche Peterson of Spicer; Beverly Williams of Willmar; Elaine de Cathelineau of New London; and many cousins.

Cory was preceded in death by his father: Herve Dale de Cathelineau; Grandparents: Arthur and Ellen Klevos, Hervey Sr. and Irene de Cathelineau; aunts and uncles: Donald (Carol) de Cathelineau, Paul de Cathelineau, David (Mary) de Cathelineau, Russell (Carol) Fritz, Helen Carver.