Craig G. Nelson, age 79, was a resident of Johnsburg, IL for 21 years. Craig was the beloved husband for 16 years, of Stephanie Renz (nee Harum) Nelson; loving dad of Kirstin and Erik (Cooper) Nelson and fond stepdad of Jennifer (Bill) Brinias and Adam Renz; and dear brother of Vicki (the late Curtis) James. Craig was born April 25, 1944, in Minneapolis, MN, to the late Stanley and Ruth Nelson and passed away Saturday April 29, 2023, at Wauconda Care Center. Memorial visitation will be Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 10:30 am to time of Celebration of Life at 12:30 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwauacondafuneralhome.com.