Craig Sietsema

Craig R. Sietsema, age 66, of Atwater, passed away Wednesday, August 2, at the Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Clinic in Litchfield.

A celebration of Craig’s life will be 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, at the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Craig Robert Sietsema was born on March 30, 1957, in Excelsior, Minnesota, the son of Robert and Carole (Nelson) Sietsema. He grew up in Spicer, was baptized and confirmed in the Presbyterian faith and graduated from NL-S High School in 1975. In 1982, Craig was married to Elaine Anderson. They made their home in Atwater and later divorced. Craig owned and operated Craig’s Sinclair Service Station in Atwater, then worked at Smith Trucking and Willmar Overhead Door prior to co-founding with Steve Fladeboe, Excel Overhead Door Company in Willmar. Craig’s hobbies and interests were 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, boating, tinkering with projects and spend time with his family and friends at the lake cabin on Diamond Lake.

He is survived by two children, Shawna (and Jeff) Hanson of Sartell and David Sietsema of Atwater; a daughter-in-law, Sara Sietsema of Atwater; and seven grandchildren, Ethan, Aydin, Avari, Evan and Elin Hanson; Bret Sietsema and Mila Sietsema. Also surviving are four siblings, Cindy (and Todd) Wyatt of Sartell, Lori Clarke of Sun City, AZ., Meri (and Greg) Tavary of Hutchinson and Drew (and LuAnn) Sietsema of Spicer, besides other relatives and many friends. Oh, and we can’t forget his best friend of over 50 years, Kevin (and Pam) Stiegen.

He was preceded in death by a son, Bryan in 2021, and his parents.