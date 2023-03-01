Cristopher Skonard

Cristopher John Skonard, 55, of Willmar, died on Wednesday, February 22nd at his home. His visitation will be from 1-3:30 pm, Friday, March 3rd at Refuge Church in Willmar with a Celebration of Life at 3:30 pm. Preferred attire for the visitation and Celebration of Life is flannel shirt and jeans to honor Cris’ wishes. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org

Cristopher John Skonard was born October 9, 1967, to John and Diane (Gothe) Skonard in Montevideo. He grew up on the family farm and, from an early age, developed a strong work ethic and a life-long love of the farm. Cris reaffirmed his faith as a teen and was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church in Montevideo. He attended school in Montevideo and graduated from Montevideo High School with distinguished Honors in 1986. He received Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Agricultural Engineering from South Dakota State University and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. On August 6, 1988, Cris married his high school sweetheart, Julie Fisher, at Calvary Baptist Church in Montevideo; they were blessed with two children, David and Ashlie.

Cris was a licensed Professional Engineer and worked for MAC Equipment in Sabetha, KS, the state of South Dakota in Sioux Falls, SD, BEI in Olivia, and Bollig, Inc, in Willmar. He also founded his own engineering consulting firm, Skonard Engineering. In 2016, Cris became the North Fork Crow River Water Shed District Administrator. Cris enjoyed developing relationships with farmers through his engineering work across the Midwest.

In his free time Cris enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, gardening, smoking meats, grilling, scuba diving and spending as much time outdoors as possible; it was not uncommon for him to spend hours fishing early in the morning before going to work. He also enjoyed volunteering with Boy Scout Troop 224 as an adult leader and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow at the same time as his son David. He enjoyed numerous scouting activities and many camping trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Cris was a man of strong faith and an active member of Refuge Church where he served as Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Education Board and helped build stage sets for VBS. Cris was always willing and available to help where he was needed. Cris and his family loved traveling to Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and spending time at the lake with the Skonard Family. Cris was a loving husband, dad, and buddy to his grandson, Carson.

Cris is survived by his wife, Julie; children: David (Helen) Skonard of Willmar and Ashlie (Logan) Wigton of Pennock; and grandson, Carson Wigton; father, John of Montevideo; sister, Heather (Steve) Sulflow of Maynard; Mother-in-law, Esther Fisher of Renville, Sisters-in law, Kari (Robert) Haug, Kristi (Scott) Danielson, Katelyn Fisher, Brothers-in-law, Mark (Leyla) Fisher, Paul Fisher and Dan (Colleen) Fisher and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Skonard and father-in-law, Loyal Fisher.