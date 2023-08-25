Curtis L. Sanford

October 15, 1963 - August 11, 2023

Curtis Sanford, 59, Minneapolis, passed away on August 11, 2023 at JA Wedum Residential Hospice in Brooklyn Park, MN.

There will be no service held at this time.

Curt was born on October 15, 1963 to Merlyn and Dorothy Sanford of New Brighton, MN.

Curt received his elementary education at Pike Lake Elementary, junior high at Highview and Irondale for high school. He excelled in math, track and, long distance running.

Curt then went on to higher education at the U of M where he studied Biochemistry. He then received his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1990.

Curt married Lisa Engen on August 4, 1990 in Minneapolis.

Curt’s first employment post graduation was as Associate Veterinarian at Roseville Animal Hospital. In 1995, he moved with his family to Willmar, MN where he purchased Willmar Pet Hospital.

While in Willmar, Curt became a father for the first time. Curt’s hobbies included; scuba diving, competing in three marathons, biking on the Glacial Ridge Trail and carrying Grayson on his back around Sibley State Park.

In 2009, he sold Willmar Pet Hospital and built a new hospital in Downtown Minneapolis where he worked until 2018.

Curt had a runner’s heart and competed in three marathons, raising money for brain tumor awareness.

Curt’s family will never forget his drive, ambition and fun loving nature. He showed us the beauty in nature and in life. He always had a smile on his face and a boisterous laugh. He loved his family and was always supportive of their endeavors.

Those grateful to have shared his life are his wife of 33 years, Lisa Engen Sanford, Minneapolis and Grayson Sanford, Minneapolis.

He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Sanford, New Brighton, MN, Steve Sanford, Phoenix, AZ, Ellen Gebler, Bloomington, MN, Linda Funder, Oak Grove, MN and Daniel Sanford, Minneapolis, MN.

He is also survived by nieces, Caitlin and Amelia and nephew Elijah.

Curt was preceded in death by his father, Merlyn Sanford, sister Lori Sanford and both grandparents.

It would mean a lot to Curt if in lieu of flowers, donations be given to Oligo Nation 1325 Schaefer Road Sebastopol, CA 95472

Go to Cremation Society of Minnesota to share memories of Curt.