Nov. 14, 1926 - April 21, 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Curtis Norskog, 93, Fort Collins, formerly Willmar, Minn., died Tuesday, April 21, in Centre Health and Rehab.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Calvary Lutheran Church, Habitat for Humanity or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Homes in Willmar.