June 1, 1932 - March 24, 2023

WILLMAR, Minn. - Dale Nelson, 90, Willmar, Minn., died Friday, March 24, in Rice Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. A reception will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Oaks at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Hawk Creek Animal Shelter.

Arrangements by Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.