Dale S. Nelson

Dale Stuart Nelson passed away on March 24, 2023, from natural causes at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. He was 90 years young, mowing his yard last summer and plowing his own driveway this winter in his trusty Kubota.

His memorial service will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 19, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 411 Becker Avenue SW, Willmar with a reception following the service, 3:00 pm at The Oaks, Eagle Creek Golf Club, 1000 26th Avenue NE, Willmar. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 18, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, 1000 19th Avenue SW, Willmar, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, 250 28th Street SW, P.O. Box 709, Willmar, MN 56201.

Dale was born June 1, 1932, in Willmar and lived his entire life in the Willmar area. Dale had an extraordinary career, building a full-fledged International truck dealership network, Nelson Leasing, with regional dominance, from a small auto repair service business on Third Street West. Dale enjoyed cooking, horses, hunting, tractor pulls, snowmobiling and anything with an engine. He loved all animals, especially his dogs.

Dale is survived by his family, including sister: Shirley (Jim) Hansen; his children: Brian Nelson, Susan (Neil) Bergquist, and Ryan (Melanie) Nelson; grandchildren: Sean Nelson, Kelly Wittman, Jane (Aaron) Rasner, Hunter Nelson and Harper Nelson; along with many nieces and nephews, and stepchildren who were close to Dale.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl “Sigurd” Nelson and Etta (DeCamp) Nelson; stepmother: Anna Marie Nelson; brother: Arlen Nelson: sisters: Sharon Papic and Donna Rothermel; and daughter: Roxanne Nelson.

A special thank you to all his friends, neighbors, former and current Nelson Leasing employees and family who were constant in his life allowing him to remain in his home until a few days before his death. Thank you to the caring staff at Rice Memorial Hospital.