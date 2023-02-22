Dale W. Peterson, 86, of New London, entered into Heaven’s Glory on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Trails of Orono Assisted Living in Orono. Celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at First Lutheran of Norway Lake Church near New London with a lunch to follow. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake Capitol Improvement Campaign. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.org

Dale Walter Peterson was born November 18, 1936, on the family farm outside of Sunburg, MN near the shores of West Norway Lake. He was the oldest son of Walter and Melvina Peterson with his identical twin, Dallen, born shortly after. He was a proud 1954 graduate of the West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, MN and then served “behind a typewriter” for the Army, while stationed in California at the end of the Korean War. Dale married his high school sweetheart, Neola Ruby Hanson, on November 23, 1957 and had their daughter, Jeri Lynn. They relocated to Minneapolis where he began his business sales career at Lakewood Cemetery. In 1973, Dale & Neola owned Dawn Valley Memorial Park in Bloomington, MN and then moved back to West Norway Lake in 1979 and owned New London Interiors. About the same time, Dallen started Merry Maids and Dale soon joined him as Executive Vice President in charge of franchise sales and marketing. Dale absolutely loved his time working alongside Dallen, traveling the world with Merry Maids for over 20 years. He was so very proud of his brother’s accomplishments and was thrilled to help grow the business and be Dallen’s side kick at Merry Maid Conventions. When Merry Maids was sold to Service Master, he continued on and spear headed Caring Companions by Service Master. He thought of their franchise owners as family and treated them as such. He served in numerous civic and professional organizations, but was most proud of his work as the building chair of First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, chairman of the New London Memorial on main street and serving as the New London American Legion Finance officer for 20 years. Dale befriended all people, was admired and respected by those he selflessly served. Every day was sunny in his eyes blessing others with his presence and humor. Above all else, he thoroughly adored his daughter, Jeri, her husband, Randy and his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their time together on the water. His unconditional love was a gift to us all and will be greatly missed. The family is forever grateful to Trails of Orono, Methodist Hospice and Joyful Companions Home Care for their exemplary care.

Dale is survived by his wife of 65 years, Neola, his daughter, Jeri (Randy) Gort, Grandchildren Ashley (Ryan) Jaeger, Lindsay (Andrew) Walker and Daniel (fiancé Jackie) Gort, Great Grandchildren Dominic, Gabriel, Blake, Camden, Jase, Jackson, Emmalyn and Harris; brothers Dallen (Glennis), Marvin (the late Lois), Lyle (Barb) and Jim (Audrey); sisters Linda (Kevin) Madsen, Renita (Dave) Thonvold & Renae (Scott) Kummel.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Melvina; brother Gary, infant son, Timothy Dale and infant daughter, Jan Louise.