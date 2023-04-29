Daniel Lee Sweep, 66, of New London, died Monday, April 24th at St. Cloud Hospital. His memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Friday, May 5th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.hafh.org

Daniel was born January 19, 1957, in Willmar, the son of Harley and Virginia (Freeman) Sweep. He grew up in the Willmar and Kandiyohi area, attending Willmar Public Schools. Dan served in the Minnesota National Guard and later transferred in the US Army Reserves, serving from 1976 - 1982. Dan drove truck for Smith Trucking and later Minnesota Express before working for Willmar Manufacturing.

On July 13, 1995, he was united in marriage to Joyce Swart in Willmar. In 1999, when Willmar Manufacturing moved to Jackson, Dan began working for his brother, David, at Paradise Pools and Spas, working until 2018 when he retired because of his health.

Dan enjoyed fishing, hunting and attempting to be “Tim the Toolman,” as he would attempt to fix or remodel anything, including their home, of which is still not done or “under remodeling.” He cherished the time he was able to spend with his boys and was a really proud grandpa.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce; children: David (Shawna) Evenson of Willmar, Daniel (Tanya) Evenson of Glenwood, Chad (Mikayla) Evenson of Belgrade, Damon (Lindsay) Sweep of Kensington, DeAnna Schwartz of Willmar and Desmond Sweep of St. Cloud. Papa Scooter is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his siblings, Robbie (Robert Lewan) Marciniak of Myrtle Beach, SC, Terry (Jerry) Hirschbach of Lakeland, FL, Patricia Nye of Dayton, OH, David (Debra) Sweep of Spicer, Dale Sweep of Spicer, Gerald (Eileen) Sweep of Willmar and Ruth Sweep of Dayton, OH, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings in infancy, Dean and Judy.