Jan. 11, 1932 - March 23, 2023

BENSON, Minn. - Darlyne Smith, 91, Benson, Minn., died Thursday, March 23, in Scandi Haven Village.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ in Benson. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, March 27, at the church. Burial will be in Benson City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Divine Hospice of Benson or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Zniewski Funeral Home.