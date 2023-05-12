Darrell K. Sunvold

Darrell Keith Sunvold, 76, of Spicer, MN died unexpectedly at his home due to a sudden heart attack on May 9, going home to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior. His celebration of life will be at 11:00am Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Living Hope Evangelical Free Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Tuesday May 16, and 1 hour before the funeral. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Sacred Heart. Arrangements by Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Darrell was born April 12, 1947, to Lloyd and Doris Sunvold in Montevideo and grew up on a farm near Sacred Heart. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1965 and later attended Willmar Area Vocational Tech School where he received his Accounting Degree in 1970.

On April 17, 1971, Darrell was united in marriage to his sweetheart and love of his life, Mary Adam. Following their marriage, they made their home on a farm outside of Sacred Heart and were blessed with, and raised, their three children: Lloyd, Keith, and Christina “Christy”. He took great pride in each of them and all their accomplishments.

Darrell was an entrepreneur and established several businesses. When the kids were growing up, he and Mary farmed together, while also working as an accountant at Midwest Cylinder in Swift Falls, MN. He and Mary wrapped up farming in 1989 and started Sunvold Photography, taking pictures of high school seniors, weddings, and school photos. He always loved tax accounting and established his accounting business in 1995, later to become Quick Return Tax Service LLC, dubbing himself as “The Tax Man”. His heart was for helping Latinos with their tax returns, and a request from a client to help get his paycheck converted to cash led to the birth of Quick Funds Inc, a check cashing company that provides help to unbanked peoples in Willmar, surrounding communities, and beyond. Both the tax accounting and check cashing businesses flourished under his management and will continue operations under the management of his daughter. He was working on retiring from his businesses to travel the world with his bride and enjoy life on Green Lake, where he and Mary purchased and renovated their home in 2007.

In addition to working, he enjoyed visiting with others. Oftentimes bragging about his kids and grandkids and sharing his thoughts and opinions on how to make the world a better place. Darrell was quite the character and would keep talking and telling stories, regardless of anyone’s time constraints. He owned an airplane for many years, loving to be in the air. He even managed to survive crashing one! He also loved driving motorcycle, downhill skiing in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, waterskiing, golfing, travelling domestically and abroad, taking pictures, cruising Green Lake on their pontoon, and watching sports. After his grandkids’ sports, U of M Gopher football was his favorite and he attended many home games and a few away. He also got the opportunity to scuba dive with sharks in the Bahamas and went skydiving in Colorado.

He loved his family fiercely and enjoyed cheering the grandkids on in their sporting events and attending their concerts. He was a mover and a shaker and wouldn’t let anything slow him down, despite regular protests and scoldings from his wife and daughter. If he wasn’t at the office, he could usually be found in his blue coveralls, tinkering on anything he could get his hands on; car oil changes for the grandkids, lawn mowers, boats, rental properties… nothing was off limits. He was intentional to check in with those he loved and cared for, and was known by many for his notorious, random recipients, group chat text messages. He lived boldly and without fear. He was a rock and an anchor to our family and was steadfast in his convictions. He will be remembered for his ever-present smile, his inability to sit still, his gift of gab and story-telling, and his immense generosity.

He is survived by Mary, his wife of 52 years; children, Lloyd (Keri) Sunvold of Sharpsburg, GA, Keith (Tracy) Sunvold of Alexandria, Christy (Mark) Owens of Willmar; grandchildren, Cole Sunvold, Kelly and Justin Sunvold, and Caleb, Briana, Connor and Alexis Owens. Also surviving are his sisters, LaVonne (Clifford) Brekhus, Linda (Larry) Aalderks, Susan (Patrick) Mooney, Deborah (Samuel) Dahlager and Sandra (Mark) Dzik; sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Marvin) Louwagie, Marlene Adam and Pam Adam; brother-in-law, Steven (Deb) Adam; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Maurice and Margaret Adam, and brother-in-law, Mark Adam.