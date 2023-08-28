Feb. 12, 1933 - Aug. 26, 2023

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. - Darrell Spletter, 90, Montevideo, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 26, in Montevideo.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Montevideo. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo. A luncheon will be at the Montevideo American Legion. Private burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Montevideo, CentraCare Hospice Team B or Montevideo American Legion Post 59.

Arrangements by Wing-Bain Funeral Home.