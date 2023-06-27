David C. Ditmarson, age 69, of Willmar, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, at his residence following a courageous fight against cancer.

The Celebration of Life will be held at one of David's favorite locations, the "Bill Taunton Stadium" on Sunday, July 9, from 1-4 pm. There will be a brief commemorative eulogy at 2 pm. It is open to all who knew and loved David Ditmarson! Baseball food after!

David Curtis Ditmarson was born in Willmar, Mn. on Dec 26, 1953, to H. Curtis and Irene Lillian (Hultgren) Ditmarson. He was welcomed home by older sisters, Sharon Kay, Linda Diane, and Rebecca Jane. After 3 girls his dad was bursting with joy for a son…. He nicknamed him Davy Crockett and Davy was definitely a “daddy’s boy”. He was raised on a farm near Hawick, Mn where he learned to ride a horse (Trixie) and play ball and follow his dad around all over the farm. He was relentlessly teased by his older sisters but remained good-natured. His younger brother Daniel Mark came along 3 years later and was dubbed “Daniel Boone” by Curtis. In 1965, the family moved to Nevada Iowa where he graduated from High School and went on to college. He began working for the USPO in Iowa and later transferred to the Willmar Post Office in Minnesota and worked for 35 years until he retired in July of 2016.

David was married October 18, 1996, to Linde Ellingson and became the stepfather to 3 daughters, Calantha Joy “Cally”, Nyssa Lee “Sissy” and Kylla Fay “Ky” and eventually became the proud grandfather to 6 grandchildren, Isaiah, Maddie, Ellie, Elijah, Jassie and Jonah. Caleb David was born to David and Linde in March of 2000. David loved the game of baseball and luckily so did his son. David and Linde spent a lot of their time going to baseball, basketball and football games as Caleb was growing up and eventually Caleb decided baseball was the passion for him as was for his father David. David was Caleb’s biggest fan and comrade!

He is survived by his loving wife, Linde; three children, Nyssa Poulson of Spicer, Kylla Fay Olsen of Webster City, Iowa and Caleb Ditmarson of Willmar; six grandchildren and one sister, Linda Nelson of Spicer, besides other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Irene Ditmarson; two sisters, Sharon Blegen and Rebecca Ditmarson; one brother, Daniel, and a stepdaughter, Cally Evans.