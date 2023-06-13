David E. Johnson, 89, of Raymond, died Saturday, June 10th at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. There will be a visitation held from 5-7:00 pm, Thursday, June 15th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

David was born April 27, 1934, in Bigfork, Minnesota, the son of Edwin and Cora (Lengstorf) Johnson. He attended school in Bigfork through the 11th grade when he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as a boiler tender aboard the USS Severn during the Korean War. Following his discharge, he worked for Wesley Aho of Effie, MN, as a truck mechanic and assistant. This started him on a career as an over the road long haul driver. He drove over the road for 30 years, the last 12 for Cenex out of Wadena. One of his most memorable loads was a load for NASA of which he was never told what he was hauling.

On June 11, 1977, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Crawford. David was tired of long hauling and began his career with Premier Aggregate of Virginia, retiring in 1996.

He was a member of VFW and American Legion. David was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and camping.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Phyllis; sons, David (Karen) Johnson and Michael Johnson of Rock Springs, WY (from a previous marriage); daughter, Mary “Jeanette” (Kraig) Kienitz; grandson, Kier (Michaela) Kienholz, and granddaughters, Kendra (Sam) Peterson, Karissa (Nate) Stenzel, Ella Kienitz and two great-grandchildren, Callan and Lily. Also surviving is his sister, Judy Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Evelyn and brothers, William, Eugene, and Vernon Johnson.