David J. Johnson

David Johnson, 76, of Plymouth, Minnesota, passed away in hospice on August 4, 2023, in the presence of his loving family, as a result of Parkinson’s Disease. A celebration of life will be held Kingery Field in Centennial Park, Washington Ave. West, Atwater, MN 56209, later this fall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Rock Steady Boxing, Ducks Unlimited, or the Atwater Baseball Association. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

David was born to Marvin and Marcella (Bjerke) Johnson on December 19, 1946, in Enderlin, North Dakota, and was raised on a farm in nearby Nome. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Petri Lutheran Church. He attended Raritan country school and graduated from Nome High School in 1964. In 1968, he graduated from Valley City State University with a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Chemistry. David shared his love of the written and spoken word with his students for nearly four decades beginning in 1968 in Ashley, North Dakota, then in Atwater and Grove City, Minnesota until he retired in 2004.

David married his wife Kathlynn “Kathy” Lee on June 26, 1970, at St. Petri Lutheran Church near Nome, ND. Together they raised three sons: Carter, Travis, and Luke. The family lived on a small farm site near Atwater, Minnesota, where they raised sheep, and pastured livestock for neighbors. They later moved to nearby Diamond Lake, and eventually located in Atwater, a short walk from the elementary school where Kathy taught her entire career. In 2017, David and Kathy moved to Plymouth, Minnesota.

David took pride in his community and made many vital contributions to it. He played an active role in establishing a local chapter of the Jaycees soon after arriving in Atwater. He provided dedicated service in many capacities at Bethlehem Lutheran church. Later he contributed to the leadership of the local chapter of Let’s Go Fishing, West Central Connection Barbershop Chorus, the Atwater Baseball Association, Red Cross blood drives, Food for Kidz, and the Sunfish Gazette. In addition to teaching, David was a junior high and high school coach of baseball and basketball. He was also the public address announcer for the Atwater Wrestling Classic and was the long-time voice of Panther, Blazer, and Falcon Football. He enjoyed baseball, hunting and fishing. He loved being “Pops” to his grandchildren.

His legacy and memory are carried on by his family: his wife Kathy; his sons and their families: Carter and Jody of Iowa City, Iowa; Travis, Cecile, Adrien, and Heidi of Madison, Connecticut; Luke, Tu-Anh, Parker, and Elise of Plymouth, Minnesota; siblings: Barbara Johnson of Spicer, Minnesota; Gary (Michele) of Kathryn, North Dakota; LaMonte (Patricia) of Valley City, North Dakota; brother-in-law Marlyn Maasjo of Fingal, North Dakota; sister-in-law Melissa Johnson of Platte, South Dakota; sister-in-law Deborah Pierce (Patrick) of Cannon Falls, Minnesota; brother-in-law Peter Lee (Debra) of Lisbon, North Dakota; mother-in-law Lorene Lee of Fargo, North Dakota; cousins, nieces, and nephews.

David was preceded in death by: his parents Marvin and Marcella; sister Gail Maasjo; brother Mark Johnson, two infant sisters; and father-in-law Willard Lee.

David’s students, friends, and family will all miss his commitment to lifelong learning, his quiet kindness, and his generous spirit.