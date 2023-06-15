David R. Solbreken

David Robert Solbreken, age 73, of rural Brooten, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, May 20, at his residence following an apparent heart attack.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 1, at the Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

David Robert Solbreken was born on September 19, 1949, in Glenwood, Minnesota, the son of Lawrence and Eleanor (Olson) Solbreken. He grew up on a farm near Brooten, was baptized and confirmed at West Lake Johanna Lutheran Church and graduated from Brooten High School in 1967. David began college prior to being drafted in the U.S. Army. He only served a few months before being released for family hardships and returned to work on the family farm. Throughout his life, David farmed crops, dairy and cattle. He loved caring for all his animals. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the wildlife.

He is survived by two siblings, Loren (and Donna) Solbreken of Brooten and Joann (and Doug) Pettit of Benson; one sister-in-law, Mary Solbrekken of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, many nieces and nephews, greatnieces and greatnephews, great-greatnieces and great-greatnephews, besides other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald and Dale and a sister in infancy.