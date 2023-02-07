David W. Schleusner, age 87, of Spicer, passed away Friday, January 27, at his residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Living Word Lutheran Church near New London. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment was at the Hector City Cemetery.

David Wayne Schleusner was born on April 18, 1935, in Cobden, Minnesota, the son of Ervin and Lenora (Meyer) Schleusner. David was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Springfield and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Olivia. He graduated from Bird Island High School in 1954 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1955 to 1963. On November 8, 1958, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Olivia, David was married to Annalee Lucas. To this union, they were blessed with a son, Douglas. The couple lived numerous places throughout the United States. On April 6, 2013, at the Assembly of God Church in Willmar, David was married to Sally (Landin) Stull. They lived in Willmar for two years before moving to Spicer.

David served on numerous church boards, assisting wherever he could. He was a member of the Living Word Lutheran Church and member of the Hector Horsman’s Club. He was engaged in farming his entire life which included crops, cattle and raising thoroughbred horses that competed in racing. He enjoyed camping, fishing and going on Lake of the Woods fishing trips, going to horse races at Canterbury Park, watching the MN Twins and Vikings and being a snowbird. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in go-kart races and later in stock car races.

He is survived by his wife, Sally of Spicer; son Douglas (and Gail) Schleusner of Hector; granddaughter, Miranda (and David) Ruddick of El Mar, CA.; grandson, Ryan (and Shelby) Schleusner of Alexandria; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Maddie and Ella Grace Schleusner and Charlotte Ruddick; one brother, Ken (and Jane) Schleusner of Lake Lillian and one sister, Lois (and Emil) Anderson of Maynard, besides many nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are his bonus children, James (and Miyon) Stull of Springfield, VA., Eric Stull of Spicer, Laura (and Dean) Anfinson of Spicer and Amy (and Dan) Mead of Marshall; bonus grandchildren, Jimmy Jr., Jami, Baylie (and Hayden), Hunter (and Mitchell), Kaitlyn (and Riley), Colton, Cody, Tyler, Tori Jo, Austin, Payton (and Brianna), Preston and Lexi; and bonus great-grandchildren, Maybree and Braxton, besides many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Annalee in 2010; and a great-grandson in infancy, Cade Schleusner.