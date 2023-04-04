Dean Page Sogge

After a valiant and courageous fight battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Dean passed peacefully at his home in Eden Valley on March 29, 2023. This humble soul loved deeply and was deeply loved.

From birth on Dean was raised and lived in the Eden Valley area, attending school and graduating in 1974. He then raised mink with his father until 1989. From there he drove semi-truck and farmed until he retired in 2018. It is no secret that he loved and did everything outdoors. Hunting, fishing and trapping were not just things he did, they were who he was and part of his life. More than just engaging in those activities, he loved and cherished the time spent with others including his dogs. He was a jack of all trades, as there was not much he couldn’t build, fix or figure out what to do.

This selfless man whom will be forever missed was preceded in death by his parents, Norvold and Dolores Sogge; nephew, Daryl L. Sogge Jr. Dean is survived by his wife Jane Rossmeisl Sogge; siblings, Gary (Colleen) Sogge, Daryl Sogge, Renae (Marv) Nordmann; nieces and nephews, Nathan, Rebecca, Johan, Alison, Kelly, Troy, Corey, Lacey, Joshua and Jason; along with many great nieces and nephews.

For those who had the pleasure to know Dean in their lives, we invite you to a Celebration of Life service on April 14, 2023 at his home church, Church of God in Eden Valley. Visitation will be held from 4pm-8pm with a short service at 7pm.