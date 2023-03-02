Debra Claire Halliday, a.k.a. “Deb,” “Debbie,” “Mama Halliday,” “Gramma D.,” 65, of Willmar, died Wednesday, March 1st at St. Cloud Hospital with her family by her side. Her memorial service will be 11:00 am, Monday, March 6th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am prior to her service. Burial will be at the Olivia Cemetery at a later date. www.hafh.org

Deb Halliday was born October 22, 1957, in Granite Falls, MN, the daughter of LeLand and Shirley (Herdina) Butenhoff. Following her parents’ divorce her mother married Clarence Mahlow who adopted her. She attended Bird Island-Lake Lillian School from kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating in 1976.

Deb was united in marriage to Kevin Halliday at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia. They lived in Olivia through 1985, moving to Willmar with her husband’s job change. She worked as a waitress at the Sheep Shedde and as a day care provider. In Willmar she worked throughout the years at Ashwood Nursing Home, Rice Care Center, Supportive Lifestyles, and West Central Industries.

Deb was a talented musician playing piano for countless weddings, funerals and various events. She was a member of St. Mary’s Laudation music group for over 30 years bringing joyful music to all attendees. She was a member of the Willmar American Legion Auxiliary, serving some years as their chaplain. Deb loved camping, fishing, and crocheting afghans and baby blankets. She thoroughly enjoyed decorating her house for every holiday. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Deb is survived by her husband Kevin; her children: Sonja Mahlow of Montevideo, Kyle Halliday of Minneapolis, and Jay Michael Halliday of Willmar; eight grandchildren: Destinee, Brayden, Kennedy of Montevideo; Harper, Maela and Nouvelle “Novi” of Minneapolis; and Thatcher and Adelynn of Willmar; sister, Lori (and Gary) Grahn; brothers-in-law: Steve (and Cindy) Halliday, and Chris Halliday; sisters-in-law: Anne (and Rich) Engel, and Gigi (and Bill) Mireault.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, LeAnn Mahlow; and brother-in-law, Neil Halliday.