Debbie Michaelis

Debra Jean Michaelis went to her heavenly home on April 23, 2023 while visiting family in Casa Grande, Az.

Debbie was born on August 23,1960 in Willmar Mn to Spike and Donna Michaelis.

Debbie went to school in Willmar and enjoyed swimming, camping, singing, dancing and her family. Debbie lived in PFF group home after graduation with a few of her classmates. In 2007, she moved to Alexandria to live with her sister Sue. Debbie worked at West Central Industries, Walmart nursery and Alexandria Opportunity Center.

Debbie is survived by her Mom, Donna, brother Steve, sister Sue, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her niece and nephew Cassie and Brandon Stanek, and great nephew and niece Blake and Madison Stanek for their Love and support. We have been blessed to have her 62 years in our lives.