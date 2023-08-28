Delano Frederick Adrian, age 83, died Friday May 19, 2023 at Chesapeake Place Senior Living in Chesapeake, VA.

He was born May 26, 1938, in Belgrade, MN to Adolf and Sylvia (Frederick) Adrian. Delano graduated from Belgrade High School in 1956 and then farmed on the family farm until he enlisted in the Air Force in 1958. After serving his country for 20 years, he retired from the Air Force and farmed with his brothers for a few years. He became a US Postal carrier, serving the communities of Belgrade, MN and later Bigfork, MT.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran as well as churches at the different bases he served. Delano enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and woodworking. He made friends at each place he lived and enjoyed sharing time and hobbies with those friends and family.

Survivors include hi brother Garland (Marla) of Belgrade, MN; Son Timothy Heath (Theresa) of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter Sandra Mosteller of Billings, MT; son Michael Adrian (Dayna) of Chesapeake, VA; Seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great, great - grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Del was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 49 years, Betty (Duncan) Adrian in October of 2016, and his brother Douglas in January of 2023.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday September 2, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Belgrade.