Delores “Delly” Gilbert

Delores “Delly” Louise Gilbert, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Hibbing, died Wednesday, February 22nd at CentraCare Care Center in Willmar. Her funeral will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 4th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home. www.hafh.org

Delly was born March 2, 1931, in Kerkhoven, Minnesota the daughter of Arthur and Flossie (Anderson) Johnson. She grew up in Kerkhoven where she graduated from Kerkhoven High School in 1949. She later earned her Teaching Certificate after graduating from St. Cloud State College. She taught in Atwater and Glenwood, for two years each, before moving to Hibbing to teach.

On August 20, 1966, she was united in marriage to Ray Gilbert at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. They continued to live in Hibbing and she taught sixth grade at Greenhaven Elementary School, retiring in 1985. Ray preceded her in death in 1989. In 2017, Delly moved to Willmar to be near her brother and family.

She was baptized and confirmed at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. She played the piano for the choir, member of ladies’ aide, the widow’s group and many other activities within the church. She also was a member of Alpha-Delta-Capa, Shriner’s Auxiliary and Hobbie Club. She also was a member of Lake Fourteen/Leander Association. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crafts of all kinds, watching birds, crossword puzzles, and reading.

Surviving are her brother, Donald Johnson of Sunburg; nephews, Rod Johnson of Kerkhoven, Brad Johnson of Mesa, AZ, nieces, Rita (Jay) Howell of Peoria, AZ, and Jill (Wayne) Smith of Atwater; great nephews and nieces, Mike Miller, Bryan Miller, Cindy Duron, Ashley Smith, Jed Smith, Corey Smith, Josh Smith, and Angie McNamara. Also surviving are nine great, great nephews and nieces.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Beverly Johnson.