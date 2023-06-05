Delores E. Caskey, 89, of Willmar, died Friday, March 17th at CentraCare Care Center in Willmar. A family service was held at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Memorials are preferred to Church of St. Mary’s or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.

Delores Eleanor Caskey was born November 30, 1933, in Belgrade, the daughter of Arthur and Lorraine (Bover) Iverson. She grew up and attended elementary school in Burbank Township, Wildwood and Shipstead. She graduated from Belgrade High School and went on to Minneapolis Business School. On November 26, 1955, Delores was united in marriage to Harold Verlon Caskey in Belgrade. Following their marriage, they moved to a small farm in Whitefield Township, where they farmed until moving to their home on Swenson Lake in 1972. Delores worked as a cook for Willmar Regional Treatment Center for 19 years, prior to her retirement.

Delores enjoyed country western music, dancing, cooking, baking and canning. When there was a family gathering, Delores would spend hours preparing a large feast. She looked forward to hosting coffee parties with friends and neighbors. She enjoyed flowers and vegetable gardening, reading romance novels, and shopping - always looking for a good deal! She loved living by the lake and watching nature. But most of all, Delores loved her children and grandchildren, and looked forward to spending time with them.

Surviving are her children: Vanessa (Gary) Gerhardson of New London, Kim (Randy) Hultgren of Raymond, Verlon (Phyllis) Caskey of Spicer, daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Caskey of Pennock; 12 grand-children: Jamie DuHoux, Tanya Hoting, Matthew Holmgren, Gretchen Dickerson, Tiffany Johnson, Kyle Knott, Lindsay Amundson, Dillon Caskey, Jesse Caskey, Dan Caskey, Kelvin Caskey, Joe Caskey; 25 great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold on January 17, 2012; son, Randall on November 19, 2021; and her sister, Darlene Johnson.