Delores Hoglund, 92, of Willmar, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at CentraCare Willmar Care Center.

Her funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Willmar. Delores found great joy by her involvement at Bethel Lutheran church for over 50 years. Therefore, in lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in her name be made to Bethel Lutheran Church.

Delores was born to Edwin and Marvel Lindgren and lived in rural Pennock. She graduated from Willmar High School. In 1950, she married Richard “Dick” Hoglund and made their home in Willmar. She worked for attorneys Gilbert & Floren for four years and the Kandiyohi County Deputy Court Administrator for 24 years. She enjoyed many travels with Dick. Delores will be remembered for her crocheting, cooking, volunteering and community involvement at Bethel, work with scouting, Sons of Norway, Meals on Wheels, Red Hat Society, and Kandiyohi Historical Society.

Delores is survived by her children: Richard Allen Hoglund (Kathleen Lytle), Karen (Reverend Dan) Bowman, and Kathryn (David) Tompt; her brother: Dr. Lowell Lindgren; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick; and her parents. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home - Willmar www.hafh.org