Derek DuHoux

Derek John DuHoux (“Hooty”), age 34, of Clara City, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital due to complications from injuries sustained in an airplane crop dusting accident on July 25, 2023. Derek was an Army veteran, Captain, AH-64D Apache helicopter pilot and commander, crop duster pilot, first responder, and American Legion member.

Derek was born on September 12, 1988, in Willmar, MN to John DuHoux and Gail (Gunnarson DuHoux) Wahlberg. Derek grew up in Willmar, Clara City, Cloquet, and graduated from MACCRAY High School in 2007. He received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Aeronautics (Commercial Aviation) from the University of North Dakota (UND), Grand Forks, ND.

Derek was a faith driven leader, had a heart of gold and a sense-of-humor larger than life. He loved his family, friends, and his beloved golden retrievers Trigger and Gabby. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, and would unselfishly help those in need. Even in death he was giving life - as a Lifesource (Donate Life) organ, eye, and tissue donor - breathing light and hope into the donor recipient’s lives.

Captain DuHoux began his Army service when he enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard as an Infantryman in 2005. He attended Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, SC and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, GA. CPT DuHoux earned his commission from UND in May 2011.

CPT DuHoux’s enlisted assignments include HHC 1-194 INF out of St. Paul, MN, as well as Bravo Company 2-136 INF where he remained until commissioning into active duty in 2011. CPT DuHoux attended the Aviation Basic Officer’s Leader Course at Fort Rucker, AL, before moving to Fort Riley, KS, where he spent over three years assigned to 1-1 ARB, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade. He served as an assistant S3, Bravo Company Platoon leader (FWD), and Maintenance platoon leader. He deployed to Afghanistan with the Combat Aviation Brigade in 2013. CPT DuHoux returned to Fort Rucker, AL in May of 2016 to attend the Aviation Captain’s Career Course and moved to Fort Drum, NY in November 2016 where he served as an assistant S3 in 1-10 ARB. In 2020 DuHoux transitioned into the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade out of Sioux Falls, SD and shortly after deployed to Djibouti, Africa until July 2021. In 2022 DuHoux moved into the 34th Infantry Red Bull Division Minnesota National Guard in Arden Hills, MN.

CPT DuHoux is a graduate of the Aviation Captain’s Career Course and Aviation Basic Officer Leader Course. His awards include the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism, Army Service Medal, Overseas Service Medal, NATO Medal, and Combat Action Badge.

Derek is survived by his parents John and Rachel DuHoux, and brother Elijah (Clara City, MN), Gail and David Wahlberg (Hermantown, MN), stepbrother Justin; grandparents Gary and Debra Slagter (Clara City, MN) and Wayne and Betty Wahlberg (Duluth, MN); and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Derek was preceded in death by his grandparents Harold and Joan DuHoux (Clara City, MN) and Marvin and Charlene Gunnarson (Cloquet, MN) and his beloved golden retrievers Trigger and Gabby.

A Celebration of Life will be Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Bethany Reformed Church and will continue Friday from 10:00-11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service. Interment in Clara City.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice in memory of Derek DuHoux. Charities to consider: an aviation scholarship, American Legion, or other military affiliated group such as Ruck Life/23rd Veteran, First Responder organizations, or Lifesource (Donate Life).

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Clara City. For online guestbook, please visit www.wingbain.com