Diane John

Diane Elizabeth John, 79, of Willmar, died Saturday, May 27th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. A celebration of life gathering in honor of her and her late husband, Neil, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2022, will be from 4-5:30 pm, Monday, June 5th at Robbins Island 4-Season Shelter in Willmar with a prayer service starting at 5:30 pm. Arrangements are with West Central Cremation Services, www.hafh.org.

Diane Elizabeth John was born April 5, 1944, in Benson, to Leon and Inez (Dineen) Maras. She grew up in Appleton and attended Appleton High School graduating in 1962. Diane was united in marriage to Edward Haven on February 22, 1964 in Danvers. To this union three children were born: Tammie, Heidi and Todd. They later divorced. Diane worked most of her adult years at SuperSweet Feeds in Willmar as a secretary. She later worked at Big Bear, and eventually at Walmart in the garden center. Diane loved gardening, flowers and all animals - especially cats, birds, and German Sheppard dogs. She was an avid sewer in her younger years and sewed her sister, Carol’s, and daughter, Tammie’s wedding dresses. On September 1, 1990, Diane was united in marriage to Neil John at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church. They made their home in Willmar and enjoyed many years of camping, fishing and being outdoors together.

Diane is survived by her children: Tammie (Douglas) Knick of Spicer, Heidi (Steven) Olson of Willmar, Todd Haven of Richmond and one step-son: Corey (Shelly) Ziman of Dickenson, ND; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Jan (Robert) Waldowski of Eagen, Dave (Anita) Maras of Willmar, Carol (Richard) Larson of Pennock, and Larry (Kathy) Maras of Summerville, SC.