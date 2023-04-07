Dianne J. Tempel, age 84, of Willmar, passed away Sunday, March 26, at Vista Prairie at Copperleaf in Willmar.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 17, at the First Presbyterian Church in Willmar. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery Columbarium. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Dianne Joyce Rudoll was born on September 21st, 1938, in Chetek, Wisconsin, the daughter of Carl and Myrtle (Larson) Rudoll. She grew up in Chetek, Wisconsin, graduated from Chetek High School in 1956. She continued on to become a nurse after attending Swedish School of Nursing in Minneapolis, MN.

On June 12, 1960, Diane united in marriage to Norman Tempel. They were blessed with three children, Daniel, Cindy and Scott.

Dianne worked as a nurse at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar before changing to a career in teaching Medical Assistance at the Willmar Vocational School. While teaching at the Willmar Vocational School she was actively involved in VICA with her students. Prior to retirement, Dianne served as the Director of the Medical Assistance Program at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota.

Dianne enjoyed spending time with family, especially with her grandchildren. She liked to spent time with friends and neighbors playing Bridge, Buck Euchre, and Mexican Train. She found it peaceful to read or play solitaire on the computer. She liked to hike and volunteer in Rocky Mountain National Park with her husband Norman and family. Dianne spoke often of her travels with her husband and friends.

Dianne is survived by her three children; Daniel (and Jacqueline) Tempel of Willmar, Cindy (and Mike) Paulson of Nevis and Scott (and Kara) Tempel of Lakeville, seven grandchildren, Christopher, Patrick, Matthew, Samantha, Skylar, Anders and Josie; and her two sisters Lou (and Barry) Wold and Kathy Nelson, both of Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman; and parents, Carl and Myrtle Rudoll.