Donald Skare

Donald Owen Skare was welcomed into his heavenly home on August 23, 2023. He died peacefully at home surround by family in Ozark, Missouri. He was 87 years young.

His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org. Donald “Don” was born on August 15, 1936, in Colfax Township, Kandiyohi, County, to Gilman and Norma Skare. He was baptized on August 31, 1936, by pastor N. J. Njus. His godparents were Hans and Ester Johnson and Ole and Betsy Ellington. He was confirmed in faith at West Norway Lake Lutheran Church. He married Rebecca “Becky” Skare on April 10, 1965, in Willmar, MN at Calvary Church. They had five beautiful children, Dawn, Bryan, Alycia, Tara and Nicole. Together they had 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Don worked for Quam Construction for 51 years as a heavy equipment operator supervisor. Don enjoyed keeping a manicured lawn and gardening, and grilling for family. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting with his son Bryan and his nephews. Don took much pride in his family and enjoyed spending time with his daughters and their families. In his later years, his dog Summer became his little love that he enjoyed taking for walks and sharing his treats.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; son Bryan; great-grandson Gabriel; and sister Mary. He is survived by his wife Becky; his daughters. Dawn (Jeff) Armstrong, Alycia (Scott) Gilb, Tara (Troy) Chvala, and Nicole (Ben) Kalevik; his sisters, Delores, Mona and Gloria; and his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.