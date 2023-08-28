Dondra Roland

Dondra Lee Roland, 72, of Willmar, died Tuesday, August 22nd at her home. Her memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org

Dondra Lee Roland was born August 3, 1951, to Donald and Margaret (Anderson) Clark in Kansas City, Kansas. In 1969, she graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City. Dondra continued her education at Emporia State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in physical education. On March 9, 1974, she was united in marriage to John Roland. To this union two children were born: Jan and Glen. During this time Dondra stayed at home and raised their children. They later divorced. In 1995, Dondra graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work. After college, she continued to live in St. Cloud where she worked at Senior Federation Housing Coalition, and later Catholic charities, before retiring and moving to Willmar. Dondra enjoyed sightseeing, especially driving the North Shore on Lake Superior. She also enjoyed genealogy, and painting ceramics. Above all, Dondra loved spending time with her family and her dogs had a special place in her heart.

Dondra is survived by her daughter: Jan (Sudip) Ghimire of Shakopee and their son, Krishna; son, Glen (Krysta) Roland of Willmar; sister, Kim (Dean) Jones; and sister-in-law, Gwen Clark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Clark; and sister, Shirlee Skaggs.