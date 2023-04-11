Doris C. Olson, 85 of New London, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the GlenOaks Care Center in New London. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Nordland Lutheran Church near Paynesville. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church for one prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London www.hafh.org

Doris C. Olson was born March 10, 1938 in Willmar to Clifford and Myrtle Newberg. She attended Willmar High School, graduating in the of class of 1956.

Doris was united in marriage to Harlow Olson on June 28, 1957 at Svea Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker to her four children. Along with raising her family, she worked side-by-side with her husband, Harlow for 65 years on the family farm. She was also very involved in the church, including being a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, active in NLCW, sisters at heart, and performing custodial work.

She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting, doing hardanger, putting together puzzles, hosting parties, baking, and playing cards. She will be remembered as being the most positive person and for the unconditional love she showed to everyone around her.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harlow; four children, Brian Olson, Ross Olson (Melissa), Kevin Olson (Melissa), and Paul Olson (Darcy), all of New London; seven grandchildren, Brooke Gotvald (Alan), Kayla Richards, Tonya Ferrell (Spencer), Krista Schlitter (Benjamin), Tyler Olson, Amber Herem (Dillon), and Taylor Olson, nine great-grandchildren, Kaiya Gotvald, Carson Olson, Kaliah Gotvald, Keira Gotvald, Penelope Ferrell, Bryson Schlitter, Hudson Herem, Treyton Schlitter, and Lucy Ferrell; and brother Kenneth Newberg (Ardis) of Blomkest.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Myrtle Newberg.